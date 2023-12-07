Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Fisker stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $492.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.68. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 408,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

