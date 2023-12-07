Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Lowered to $1.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSR. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Fisker stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Fisker has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $492.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fisker by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

