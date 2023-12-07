Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9 has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.