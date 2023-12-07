FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLT. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.38.

NYSE FLT opened at $251.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

