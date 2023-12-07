Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

FSI stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

