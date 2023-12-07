FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.50). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TVTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.62.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $586.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

