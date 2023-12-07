Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of GLBS opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.32. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
