Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of GLBS opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.32. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

