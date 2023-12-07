Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $848.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.37 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

