Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GT. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $125,650,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 453.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,958,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after buying an additional 4,882,402 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,031,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

