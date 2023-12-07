Governance OHM Self Reported Market Cap Hits $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $3,148.48 or 0.07294270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $334,949.07 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000948 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
