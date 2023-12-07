H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.62. Approximately 452,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,437,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Stock Down 0.1 %

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in H World Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

