Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $16.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

HA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market cap of $715.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.10 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 25.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $815,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

