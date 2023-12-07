Head-To-Head Analysis: Galenfeha (GLFH) vs. Its Peers

Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Galenfeha to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Galenfeha and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galenfeha
|N/A
|N/A
|-6.32
|Galenfeha Competitors
|$2.40 billion
|$115.60 million
|71.73
Galenfeha’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Galenfeha. Galenfeha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galenfeha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Galenfeha Competitors
|315
|2180
|3898
|213
|2.61
As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Galenfeha’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galenfeha has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Galenfeha and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galenfeha
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Galenfeha Competitors
|-9.25%
|-8.20%
|2.64%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
48.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Galenfeha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Galenfeha peers beat Galenfeha on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
Galenfeha Company Profile
Galenfeha, Inc. provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.
