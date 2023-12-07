Head-To-Head Analysis: Galenfeha (GLFH) vs. Its Peers

Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Galenfeha to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galenfeha and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Galenfeha N/A N/A -6.32 Galenfeha Competitors $2.40 billion $115.60 million 71.73

Galenfeha’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Galenfeha. Galenfeha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galenfeha 0 0 0 0 N/A Galenfeha Competitors 315 2180 3898 213 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Galenfeha and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Galenfeha’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galenfeha has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Galenfeha and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galenfeha N/A N/A N/A Galenfeha Competitors -9.25% -8.20% 2.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Galenfeha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Galenfeha peers beat Galenfeha on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc. provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

