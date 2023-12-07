Head to Head Contrast: A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) vs. Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM – Get Free Report) and Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for A.M. Castle & Co. and Carpenter Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.M. Castle & Co. 0 0 0 0 N/A Carpenter Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Carpenter Technology has a consensus price target of $74.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Carpenter Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carpenter Technology is more favorable than A.M. Castle & Co..

This table compares A.M. Castle & Co. and Carpenter Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.M. Castle & Co. N/A N/A N/A Carpenter Technology 4.00% 7.83% 3.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares A.M. Castle & Co. and Carpenter Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.M. Castle & Co. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carpenter Technology $2.55 billion 1.34 $56.40 million $2.17 31.82

Carpenter Technology has higher revenue and earnings than A.M. Castle & Co..

Summary

Carpenter Technology beats A.M. Castle & Co. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.M. Castle & Co.

A.M. Castle & Co. engages in the distribution of specialty metals and supply chain services. The firm serves the producer equipment, commercial and military aircraft, heavy equipment, industrial goods, and construction equipment sectors. Its products include alloy and stainless steels, nickel alloys, aluminum, titanium, and carbon. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

