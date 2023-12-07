Head to Head Review: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) and Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY)

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) and Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Robinsons Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Robinsons Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao $3.35 billion 0.07 -$33.32 million N/A N/A Robinsons Retail N/A N/A N/A C$31.03 0.22

Analyst Recommendations

Robinsons Retail has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Robinsons Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 1 0 0 0 1.00 Robinsons Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 245.68%. Given Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is more favorable than Robinsons Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Robinsons Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao N/A -2.15% -0.64% Robinsons Retail N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao beats Robinsons Retail on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. It also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces and e-commerce sales. The company operates its supermarkets under the banners of Pão de Açúcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, Pão de Açúcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and Pão de Açúcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição operates as a subsidiary of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A.

About Robinsons Retail

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. It operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, DIY Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. The company also operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel and accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings. In addition, it operates do-it-yourself (DIY) stores under the Handyman Do it Best, True Value, True Home, Robinsons Builders, and Home Plus, as well as operates big box hardware and home improvement centers. Further, the company operates convenience stores under the Uncle John's brand; and operates drug stores under the South Star Drug name that offer prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, as well as food, personal care, and other products. Additionally, it operates toys and juvenile products under Toys R' Us name; consumer electronics and appliances stores under Robinsons Appliances and Saver's Appliance name; beauty products under the Shiseido, Benefit, and Clé de Peau Beauté brands; mass merchandise stores under the Daiso Japan, Arcova, and Super50 name; pet retail under the Pet Lovers Centre name; and discount store under the No Brand name. The company also operates its e-commerce websites, primarily GoCart, as well as the websites of its drugstore and appliances banners. Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pasig City, the Philippines.

