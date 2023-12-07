Head-To-Head Review: Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) and AiAdvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) and AiAdvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lavoro and AiAdvertising, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 AiAdvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lavoro presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 65.65%. Given Lavoro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than AiAdvertising.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Lavoro has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AiAdvertising has a beta of -1.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lavoro and AiAdvertising’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $9.35 billion 0.08 -$50.50 million N/A N/A AiAdvertising $6.74 million 0.79 -$8.49 million N/A N/A

AiAdvertising has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lavoro.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and AiAdvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro N/A N/A N/A AiAdvertising -77.61% N/A -325.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of AiAdvertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lavoro beats AiAdvertising on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. The company develops solutions that help clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and artificial intelligence. It focuses on artificial intelligence, digital marketing, creative design, and web development areas. The company was formerly known as CloudCommerce, Inc. and changed its name to AiAdvertising, Inc. in August 2021. AiAdvertising, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

