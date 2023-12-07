Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCSG

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

HCSG opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $723.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.45. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.