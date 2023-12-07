HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HealthEquity stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $464,863.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,528.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $464,863.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,528.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

