HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.25.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $69.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $365,903.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $365,903.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $527,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,072. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

