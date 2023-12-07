Herc (NYSE:HRI) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Sector Weight”

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $120.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.23. Herc has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Herc by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Herc by 52.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Herc by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

