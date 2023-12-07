HI Price Up 2.3% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $301,386.17 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,179.50 or 1.00036470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009804 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003513 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00087317 USD and is up 8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $331,105.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

