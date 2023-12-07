Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after acquiring an additional 455,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after acquiring an additional 995,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

