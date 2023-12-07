Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Premier by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $24,419,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Premier by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,152,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 591,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,380,000 after purchasing an additional 409,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $12,966,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

