Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $480.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.65 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

