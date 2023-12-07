Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

