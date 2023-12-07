Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HY. StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

HY stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $854.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

