Insider Buying: Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Buys $1,385,672.64 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Duggan bought 152,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,272.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.65. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

