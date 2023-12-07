Insider Buying: Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Buys $1,385,672.64 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Duggan bought 152,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,272.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.65. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
