Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $1,600,319.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,406,076.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $1,624,301.10.

On Monday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $1,497,224.88.

On Friday, November 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,491,538.59.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,499,285.13.

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total value of $1,533,402.87.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $1,530,353.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,440,444.39.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $188.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.71. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $215.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

