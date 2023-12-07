Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 191 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $497.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.28 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.99 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.40.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.