Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $2,084,688.50 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $254.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.08 and its 200-day moving average is $238.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $466.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $257.39.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

