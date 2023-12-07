International Petroleum Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.09 million.

