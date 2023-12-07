Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.58.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

