Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

VKI opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

