Invesco Select UK Equity Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:IVPU)

Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Select UK Equity Price Performance
Shares of LON:IVPU opened at GBX 157 ($1.98) on Thursday. Invesco Select UK Equity has a 1 year low of GBX 144.62 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 177 ($2.24). The company has a market capitalization of £106.43 million and a PE ratio of 2,278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.20.
Invesco Select UK Equity Company Profile
