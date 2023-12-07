iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.94

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

iomart Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.38 million, a PE ratio of 2,616.67 and a beta of 0.55. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.60 ($2.45).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

Featured Stories

