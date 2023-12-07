IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.33.

IPGP opened at $98.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.31. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

