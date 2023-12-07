James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years. James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect James River Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $9.13 on Thursday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $343.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). James River Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in James River Group by 839.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

