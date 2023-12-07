Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.50.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $121.63 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.90 and a 200-day moving average of $129.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

