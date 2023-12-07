Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 635 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $232.34 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $162.39 and a one year high of $236.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.90 and a 200-day moving average of $203.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 119.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $33,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

