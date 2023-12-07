John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $96.78 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $127.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.19.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

