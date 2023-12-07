Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Trading Down 0.4 %

Katapult stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Katapult has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,467.19%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Katapult from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Katapult

In other Katapult news, CTO Chandan Chopra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,610 shares of company stock worth $43,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Katapult by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Featured Stories

