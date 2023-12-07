KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.97.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

