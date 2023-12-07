KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $13.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.97.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

