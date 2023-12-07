Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

KRC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 116.76%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 74.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

