Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $450.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $521.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $422.14.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $329.10 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $250.90 and a 52 week high of $457.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.83 and a 200-day moving average of $375.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,341 shares of company stock worth $2,303,500 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,435,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.