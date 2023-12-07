Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $7.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.85 on Monday. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

