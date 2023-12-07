Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.3 %

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,516,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,703,000 after buying an additional 37,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after buying an additional 302,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,075,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 504,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.