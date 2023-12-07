Kristian Talvitie Sells 20,652 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kristian Talvitie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16.

PTC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PTC opened at $159.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $161.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

