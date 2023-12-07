Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $178.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Landstar System has a one year low of $160.05 and a one year high of $208.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.78.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

