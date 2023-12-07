Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Lavoro Stock Performance
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lavoro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the second quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
